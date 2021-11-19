LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/19/2021

Today, some remaining lake effect snow showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s inland. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s inland. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Wintry precipitation is possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.