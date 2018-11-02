LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/2/2018

Friday, cloud cover and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, cloud cover and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, cloudy with rain. Snow or a rain/snow mix for inland areas. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, cloudy with rain. Snow or a rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas early morning. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. A rain/snow mix is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.