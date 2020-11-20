LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/20/2020

Today, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Windy, especially along Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts, the highest wind gusts will be along Lake Superior.

Tonight, snow showers. Otherwise, a little clearing. Some wind. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, lingering snow showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH turning west to southwest late.

Saturday night, increasing clouds late. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sun. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday (Thanksgiving), clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.