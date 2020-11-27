LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/27/2020

Today, scattered rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, lingering wintry precipitation in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming west to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be in inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.