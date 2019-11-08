LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/8/2019

Today, lake effect snow showers coming to an end east of Marquette in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with some snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, cloudy with snow and wind. Steady to slowly falling temperatures around 20 or into the 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, lake effect snow and possible heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Very cold with low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, lake effect snow and possible heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow and possible heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Very cold with low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above to the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear and very cold. Low temperatures will be around 0 or into the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures at night will be in the teens, around 20 or into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.

