Today, cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light east to southeast wind.

Tonight, snow and increasing winds. Heavy snow at times. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, windy with snow. Some clearing is possible in the late afternoon west of Marquette. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts becoming west to northwest in the afternoon.



Saturday night, becoming mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts becoming west to southwest during the overnight.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s.