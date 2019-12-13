LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/13/2019

Today, cloudy with a chance of snow or light freezing rain. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, cloudy with some snow. Some light freezing rain can’t be ruled out. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens, around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday , cloudy with some snow. Some light freezing rain can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH turning north to northwest and increasing late in the afternoon.



Saturday night, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds could cause some blowing snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, some inland west areas could fall into the single digits. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH.



Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, some inland areas could fall below zero, around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind turning west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind turning west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH.



Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Bitter cold temperatures with very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, single digits right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Bitter cold temperatures with very low wind chills possible. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Bitter cold temperatures with very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, single digits right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.