LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/18/2020

Today, a chance of some snow or some wintry precipitation. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Increasing wind. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or wintry precipitation. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). South to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts early.



Saturday, some wintry precipitation is possible. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, some snow or wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, some snow or wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to1 5 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming south to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.