LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/20/2019

Today, cloudy with a slight chance of light snow or a light wintry mix. Some gusty winds. Areas of fog or freezing fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with a slight chance of light snow or a light wintry mix. Some gusty winds early. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts early.



Saturday, a slight chance of light snow or a light icy mix early. Otherwise, clearing skies. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night (Christmas Eve), mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday (Christmas Day), a slight chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday (Christmas Night), a slight chance of snow or a wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of snow or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.