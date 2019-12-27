LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/27/2019

Today, morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Some wind.  High temperatures will be in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible. 

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens, 20s closer to the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain, snow or freezing rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday night, a rain/snow mix or freezing rain changing to rain. Heavy rain is possible. Increasing wind.  Steady to slowly rising temperatures in the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. 

Sunday, rain and wind. Heavy rain is possible. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. 

Sunday night, cloudy with rain or snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. 

Monday, cloudy with rain or snow. Snow could be possibly heavy west of Marquette and Escanaba. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. 

Monday night, cloudy with snow. Snow could be possibly heavy in some locations. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. 

Tuesday, cloudy with some snow and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. 

Tuesday night (New Year’s Eve), mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West wind 10 to 20 MPH. 

Wednesday (New Year’s Day), clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH. 

Wednesday night and Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. 

