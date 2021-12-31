Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight (New Year’s Eve), turning colder. Cloudy with some snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Below zero lows are possible in the far Western U.P. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday (New Year’s Day), lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Very cold with very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from -5 to -15 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Very low wind chills possible in the morning. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from -10 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest to west to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Early next week, dry conditions with slowly moderating temperatures.