LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/4/2020

Weather

Today, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts. 

Tonight, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

