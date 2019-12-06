LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/6/2019

Today, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, clear skies early, then increasing clouds late. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or into the teens, some spots could fall into the single digits, around 20 or into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, cloud cover and at times some sunshine. A rain shower or snow shower can’t be ruled out. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some spots could fall into the single digits. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with some snow. Turning very cold. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds could create very low wind chills. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, around 0 or in the single digits right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds could create very low wind chills. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds could create very low wind chills. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, around 0 or in the single digits right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.