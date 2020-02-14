LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/14/2020

Today, becoming mostly sunny. Some wind in the afternoon. Southwest wind increasing in the afternoon to 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, increasing clouds with wind. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Temperatures will rise during the overnight into the teens to around 20. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 40 MPH or higher.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with wind and a chance of snow. Some clearing is possible in the late afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with gusts possibly over 30 MPH in the morning.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, some inland west areas could fall into the single digits. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, cloudy with snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Wednesday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.