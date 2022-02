STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 346 AM EST FRI FEB 18 2022 /246 AM CST FRI FEB 18 2022/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ALL OF UPPER MICHIGAN TODAY AND TONIGHT...EXCEPT A SMALL PORTION OF CENTRAL UPPER MICHIGAN... ...BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT...BEGINNING AT MIDNIGHT...FOR ALGER AND NORTHERN SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES... TODAY...SNOW DEVELOPING FROM WEST TO EAST BY EARLY AFTERNOON AND BECOMING BLUSTERY. HIGHS 15 TO 22. TONIGHT...BECOMING WINDY WITH AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW. SNOW SHOWERS...EXCEPT ONLY A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS SOUTH CENTRAL IN THE EVENING. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 BELOW TO 8 ABOVE ZERO...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. WIND CHILLS 15 BELOW TO 25 BELOW OVERNIGHT. SATURDAY...BLUSTERY IN THE MORNING...ESPECIALLY EAST. SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL ENDING. SNOW SHOWERS EAST DIMINISHING. MOSTLY CLOUDY BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 14 TO 19. WIND CHILLS 15 BELOW TO 25 BELOW IN THE MORNING. SATURDAY NIGHT...BECOMING BLUSTERY. BECOMING CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW...ESPECIALLY NORTH AND EAST. EARLY LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE ZERO...THEN TEMPERATURES SLOWLY RISING. SUNDAY...WARMER. SNOW LIKELY NORTH AND EAST...MAINLY IN THE MORNING. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW ELSEWHERE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 28 TO 38...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...COLDER. CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE ZERO. HIGHS 8 TO 18...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. TUESDAY...SNOW LIKELY. LOWS 2 BELOW TO 6 ABOVE ZERO. HIGHS 9 TO 18.