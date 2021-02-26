LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/26/2021

Today, more clouds in the afternoon. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and at times sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, becoming cloudy with snow during the overnight. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Increasing winds from west to east in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s for the Keweenaw Peninsula and far Western U.P. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Very low wind chills are possible. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens along the Great Lakes and in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds (especially in the morning). Very low wind chills are possible. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures closer to Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw Peninsula).



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. Light wind becoming south late.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday and Thursday, clouds and sunshine during the day, partly cloudy to mostly clear at night. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s.