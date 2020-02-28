Closings
LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/28/2020

Today, lake effect snow showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some wind. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. 

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall to around 0. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH. 

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain or light snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Wednesday night and Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. High temperatures will be around 30. 

