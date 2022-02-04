Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with some snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s.