LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2021



Today, snow showers and wind. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be at or below zero. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Very low to dangerous winds chills. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, single digits near and right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Very low to dangerous wind chills (especially in the morning). Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Very low to dangerous wind chills. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be 0 to -10, -10 to -20 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 0 right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Very low to dangerous wind chills (especially in the morning). Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Very low to dangerous wind chills. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be -5 to -15, -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 0 or slightly below right along the Great Lakes.



Early to the middle of next week, remaining very cold with lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). High temperatures during the day will be around 0 to around 10 above (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Low temperatures at night away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero, perhaps well below zero. Very low to dangerous wind chills will remain possible (especially at night and early morning).