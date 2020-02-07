LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2020

Friday, mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Very cold. Low temperatures will be below zero, single digits near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, a few lake effect snow showers possible east of Escanaba. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens, 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, cloudy with snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, cloudy with some snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Low temperatures will be in the teens.





