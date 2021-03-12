LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/12/2021

Today, becoming sunny by the afternoon. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 20 right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming southwest late.

Saturday, sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 40s in the Eastern U.P. to around 50 or the 50s for inland areas west of Marquette, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming northwest late.



Sunday, mostly sunny with some wind. High temperatures will range from around 30 right along the immediate Lake Superior shoreline to around 40 right along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 30s in the Eastern U.P. and near the Great Lakes to around 40 or the 40s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 30s in the Eastern U.P. and near the Great Lakes to around 40 or the 40s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 30s closer to Lake Superior to around 40 or the 40s closer to Lake Superior. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will range from around 30 right along Lake Superior to around 40 near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.