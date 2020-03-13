LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020

Today, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West wind 20 to 30 MPH with gusts 40 to 50 MPH+.

Tonight, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.