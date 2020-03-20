LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/20/2020

Today, snow showers and wind. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH+ are possible along Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Tonight, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, at or below zero for inland areas west of Marquette, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Light northerly wind.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light wind becoming southerly late in the night.



Sunday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday through Thursday, mainly cloudy with on and off rain or snow chances. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Night low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.