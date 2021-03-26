LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/26/2021

Today, a few snow showers are possible in the morning. Clearing skies by the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Light wind becoming south to southeast.



Saturday, increasing clouds with rain or snow (especially by the afternoon). High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, cloudy with rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the 20s. Winds becoming northwest and increasing to 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, some snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, clearing from west to east throughout the day. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures near Lake Superior, mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 40 or the 40s in the Eastern U.P. and along Lake Michigan to the 50s for inland areas west of Marquette. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear with gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 30 or the 30s for inland areas of the Eastern U.P. to the 40s for the Western U.P. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.