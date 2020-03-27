LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/27/2020

Today, becoming sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s west of Marquette, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes and in parts of the Eastern U.P. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, mostly clear. Increasing clouds towards dawn. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas may fall into the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, becoming cloudy with a chance of rain. Increasing wind. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, cloudy with rain and wind. Rain could mix with or change to snow west to Marquette. Low temperature will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, cloudy with a chance of rain with wind. A rain/snow mix or snow is possible in the morning. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, a few rain showers or snow showers with wind. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.