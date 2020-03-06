LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/6/2020

Today, any snow showers come to an end and it will become sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, coldest temperatures closer to Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, clear skies. Some wind is possible. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, temperatures may rise by the very early morning. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, mostly sunny with wind. High temperatures will in the 40s, 30s in the Eastern U.P., locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear with some wind. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with some wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Light south wind.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.