LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/6/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind turning northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms early. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Saturday, a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. East to northeast to east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Wednesday night and Thursday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.