LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/6/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind turning northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms early. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. East to northeast to east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night and Thursday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.