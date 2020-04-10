LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/10/2020

Today, clearing with sunshine returning. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, coldest temperatures near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Light and variable wind becoming south late.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, becoming cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday (Easter Sunday), cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will range from the 30s closer to Lake Superior to 40s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Sunday night, cloudy with snow or a rain/snow mix. Increasing wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with the coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday, cloudy with snow and strong winds. A rain/snow mix is possible for the Eastern U.P. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North wind 25 to 35 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, cloudy with snow and strong winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 25 to 35 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, cloudy with some snow and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with the coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with the coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.