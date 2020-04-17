LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/17/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, 40s in the Eastern U.P. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with some rain showers or snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the coldest temperatures will be closer to Lake Superior. West to northwest wind around 10 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.