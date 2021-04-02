LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/2/2021

Today, mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, the mildest temperatures will be west of Marquette, the coldest temperatures will be near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will range from around 50 in the Eastern U.P. to the 60s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday (Easter Sunday), clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday and Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s to perhaps around 60 in a few U.P. spots. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.