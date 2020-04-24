LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/24/2020

Today, mostly sunny. Some clouds are possible in some locations in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. Light north to northeast wind.



Saturday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. East to northeast wind becoming east to southeast 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, increasing clouds with some rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with rain or a possible rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 40s. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a few rain showers or a few rain/snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.