LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/30/2021

Today, sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the around 40 right along Lake Superior to the 50s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Temperatures will range from the 30s in the Eastern U.P. to the 40s in the Western U.P. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, a chance of rain in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, around 70 or the 70s for inland areas west of Marquette, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes and the Eastern U.P. South to southwest wind turning west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Winds becoming east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, increasing clouds with rain showers (mainly in the afternoon). High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday and Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.