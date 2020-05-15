LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/15/2020

Today, some rain showers and areas of fog in the morning. Clearing from west to east in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in 30s to around 40. Light wind.

Saturday, increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5-15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5-15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5-15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5-15 MPH.