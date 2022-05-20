Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Fog possible. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Temperatures will be turning cooler in the late afternoon from west to east. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain (especially in the morning). High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming variable 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.