LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/21/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, the coolest temperatures will be near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms (especially in the morning). Some clearing in the afternoon. Warm with some humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan). The warmest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Temperatures maybe colder closer to Lake Superior late in the night. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning west to northwest late.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will range from the 40s to around 50 near Lake Superior to around 60 or the 60s as you head inland. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.