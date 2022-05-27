Today, areas of fog possible. Otherwise, clearing skies. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 40 for inland areas of the Eastern U.P. to around 50 or the 50s for the Western U.P. Winds becoming south to southwest late 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Increasing humidity possible. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday (Memorial Day), a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Very warm (perhaps hot) and humid. High temperatures will be in 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night and Thursday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.