LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/29/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, warmest temperatures will be in the South-Central U.P. and closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. High temperatures along Lake Superior will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, warmest temperatures will be in the South-Central U.P. and closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border, High temperatures along Lake Superior will be in the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, warmest temperatures will be for inland areas west of Marquette and Escanaba, locally colder temperatures near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland spots could fall into the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.