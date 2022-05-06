Today, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast to east to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday through Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s.