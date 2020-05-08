LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/8/2020

Today, snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, some snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some wind. Low temperatures will be 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, some snow showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s closer near Lake Superior and in the Eastern U.P. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s closer to Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s closer to Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, 30s to around 40 near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.