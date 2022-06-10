Today, a slight chance of rain in the afternoon in the South-Central U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Winds becoming light and variable.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain and a thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.