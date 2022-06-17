Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday and Tuesday, becoming very warm, perhaps hot with rain and thunderstorm chances. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s away from Lake Michigan. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.