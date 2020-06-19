LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/19/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, the coolest temperatures will be in the Western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula, the warmest temperatures will be in inland areas of the Eastern U.P. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with rain at times along with a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.