Today, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some 50s are possible in the Eastern U.P. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds are possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan). South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds are possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. Windy conditions are possible (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula). High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming south to southwest.



Tuesday through Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.