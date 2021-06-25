LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/25/2021

Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will range for the 50s in the Western U.P. to around 60 or the 60s in the Eastern U.P. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, a chance of rain in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light east to northeast wind.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Light and variable wind.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday through Thursday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s.