Today, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Winds becoming west 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday (Independence Day), a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s.



Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s.