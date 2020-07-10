LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/10/2020

Rain and possibly some thunderstorms will continue east of Marquette and Escanaba for Friday. During the afternoon in the Central U.P. and Western U.P., we will have clearing from west to east and the humidity will start to drop. Look for high temperatures on Friday to be in the 70s and 80s, the warmest temperatures will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border.



Clouds and sunshine for the weekend with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, warmest temperatures both days this weekend will be closer the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Warmer temperatures return for next week with humidity and storm chances.

Tom Kippen