LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/12/2019

Friday, a few thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, a few thunderstorms early. Otherwise, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH becoming south.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, sunshine and hot. High temperatures will be around 90 or into the 90s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, a few thunderstorms will be possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, remaining warm. High temperatures will be in the 80s. Low temperatures at night and the early morning will be around 60 or into the 60s.