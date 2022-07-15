Today, rain showers are possible (especially near the MI/WI border and in the South-Central U.P). High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Weekend, rain can’t be ruled out at times, but the weekend is not a complete washout. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.



Monday and Tuesday, warmer with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.