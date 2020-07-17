LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/17/2020

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, increasing clouds after midnight with a chance of thunderstorms west of Marquette. Remaining warm with increasing humidity. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning and then again in the late afternoon and evening. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Then becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. Becoming less humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, the coolest temperatures will be inland. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, the coolest temperatures will be inland. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, the coolest temperatures will be inland. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.