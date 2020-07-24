LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/24/2020

Today, mostly sunny. Warmer with increasing humidity. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the Keweenaw Peninsula and closer to Lake Superior. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, very warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, slightly cooler along Lake Michigan. Heat indexes (real feel temperature) could be in the middle to upper 90s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy with mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining very warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 50s inland to around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday through Thursday, mostly sunny during the day, mostly clear at night. High temperatures during the day will be in the 70s to around 80. Low temperatures at night will be in the 50s to around 60.